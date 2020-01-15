Stockholm, 2020-01-15 15:21 CET -- Listing of Zwipe AS on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm has assessed that Zwipe AS, company number 994 553 607, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Zwipe AS applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, and that the company fulfills the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be January 28, 2020. The company has 25,525,261 shares as per today's date. Short name: ZWIPE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 25,525,261 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: NO0010721277 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 188579 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 994 553 607 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------------------------- 2000 Industrials --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.