GigaSpaces Wraps up 2019 with Record Revenues and Triple Digit Growth for InsightEdge Real-Time Analytics Processing Platform

New technology innovations and partnerships power acceleration, extreme performance, scaling and optimization of analytics and machine learning for better data-driven decisions

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces, the provider of InsightEdge , the fastest in-memory real-time analytics processing platform, announced today its 2019 results; doubling annual recurring revenues and tripling its InsightEdge customer base. In 2019 GigaSpaces signed up new finance, insurance, and transportation customers across the globe and launched new products and partnerships that are driving mission-critical, time sensitive applications and services for optimized operations, adherence to regulations and exceptional customer experience.

"Enterprises are striving to gain the competitive edge with continuous innovations and new service deployments," said Adi Paz, CEO at GigaSpaces. "We see tremendous growth in the trend to leverage analytics, augmented transactions and machine learning for real-time data-driven insights and decisions, and are committed to help simplify and accelerate deployments with the speed and scale that our customers need to successfully move machine learning models to production."

AnalyticsXtreme launched in Q1 2019, was acknowledged by 451 Research as an industry differentiator, providing a unified speed layer and API over different data storage technologies to accelerate and simplify access to traditional databases, data lakes and data warehouses, eliminate unnecessary data duplication and avoid data ingestion bottlenecks. GigaSpaces released Version 15.0 , to simplify integrating AI workloads with the organization's core infrastructure. Version 15.0 enhances AnalyticsXtreme with intelligent batch indexing that differentiates between more frequent (cold data) access and infrequent (archive data) access tiers on data lakes and data warehouses for even faster access to all data tiers. Data Management and MLOps initiatives are simplified with the new GigaSpaces Ops Manager for continuous monitoring of data and machine learning pipelines to maintain accurate overall performance and for increased scalability.

In 2019, GigaSpaces was one of the 22 certified vendors globally announced as a Red Hat OpenShift operator , for simplified-one-click deployment, lifecycle management and high availability on on-premise, cloud, multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

The company also announced availability on Amazon Web Services marketplace and integration with the AWS ecosystem for real-time decision making.

Increased collaboration with partners announced in 2019 is providing GigaSpaces customers with enhanced solutions for their real-time big data initiatives including an intelligent data hub across cloud and on-premise environments with Informatica and a joint offering with Tableau Software to accelerate performance and deliver BI visualization on real-time operational data. Honored to be one of the first 20 vendors to integrate with and be part of the Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory technology launch in H1 2019, the joint solution enhances the benefits GigaSpaces MemoryXtend multi-tier data storage module with 10X more capacity while retaining extreme performance at lower TCO.

"The key for successful digital transformation lies in the quality and availability of the enterprise's data," said Yoav Einav, VP Product at GigaSpaces. "Our goal is to modernize the enterprise architecture, simplify the connectivity to any data source (CRM, ERP, DB, DWH, Mainframe, and more) and accelerate processing to operationalize machine learning pipelines. Only a holistic real-time 360 view of all relevant data can drive real-time critical decisions making to support business needs."

GigaSpaces InsightEdge and company leadership was acknowledged; positioned as a strong performer in The Forrester Wave : Translytical Data Platforms, Q4 2019, receiving a 5 out of 5 score on criteria including transactions, platform, and customer adoption & experience, and winning several prestigious industry awards including the Banking Technology Award for Best Use of IT in Private Banking/Wealth Management with digital banking customer Avanza Bank, Best Global Deployment at the 2019 American Financial Technology Awards (AFTAs) for Société Générale's global multi-site deployment, Gold for the Performance Optimizations category at the Golden Bridge Awards, Gold for Business Intelligence and Analytics at Network Products Guide 's 2019 IT World Awards and winning Top Spot in AI and Cloud Innovation at Informatica World .

Over the year, GigaSpaces customers and partners including SIG, Schneider Electric, SITA, Avanza, Daiwa Capital, Crédit Agricole, PriceRunner and Intel have shared big data and analytics best practices at GigaSpaces executive events in NY, Boston, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Stockholm and more.

GigaSpaces has also taken stage at prestigious industry events including O'Reilly AI NY, Strata Data London and IMC Summits in London and California.

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces provides the fastest in-memory computing platforms for real-time insight to action and extreme transactional processing. With GigaSpaces, enterprises can operationalize machine learning and transactional processing to gain real-time insights on their data and act upon them in the moment. The always-on platforms for mission-critical applications across cloud, on-premise or hybrid, are leveraged by hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations worldwide across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Asia. More at www.gigaspaces.com and www.gigaspaces.com/blog/

