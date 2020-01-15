Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-01-15 15:30 CET -- The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the application of CP Funding 1 Plc and to admit its under programme issued 64 bonds with nominal value of EUR 125,000 to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS. The first trading day of CP Funding 1 Plc bonds is Wednesday, January 22, 2020 or on a date close to it in case of unexpected circumstances. Additional info: Issuer's name CP Funding 1 Plc Issuer's short name CPFND ISIN code GB00BJTHP547 Securities maturity date 21.02.2020 Nominal value of one security 125 000 EUR Number of securities 64 Total nominal value 8 000 000 EUR Fixed annual coupon rate 0% Orderbook short name CPFB000020FA The Certified Adviser of CP Funding 1 Plc is Bedford Row Capital. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.