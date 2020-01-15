Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897122 ISIN: FI0009900682 Ticker-Symbol: VAYA 
Stuttgart
15.01.20
15:55 Uhr
32,150 Euro
+0,700
+2,23 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAISALA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAISALA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,350
33,050
16:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2020 | 15:41
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Financial Statement Release 2019 to be published on February 12, 2020

Vaisala Corporation
Press Release
January 15, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala's Financial Statement Release 2019 to be published on February 12, 2020

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2019 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at about 2:00 p.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at www.vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 4:00 p.m. on the same day at www.vaisala.com/investors.

Briefing and conference call
Briefing for analysts, investors and media, combined with an English-language conference call will be arranged in Hotel Klaus K, Studio K, Bulevardi 2-4, Helsinki, starting at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time).

Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:

Finland: +358 9 8171 0310
UK: +44 33 3300 0804
Sweden: +46 8 5664 2651
US: +1 63 1913 1422

PIN: 39301588#

Audiocast
The presentation by Kjell Forsén, President and CEO, can also be followed through a live audiocast at www.vaisala.com/investors starting at 4:00 p.m. A recording will be published at the same address by 6:00 p.m.


More information
Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 580 3521

Distribution
Key media
www.vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,850 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. www.vaisala.com www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup

VAISALA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)