Panther Metals PLC - Change of Trading Address

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PANTHER METALS PLC

(the "Company")

(Incorporated in the Isle of Man with company number 009753V)

Change of Trading Address

Panther Metals PLC (LSE: PALM) the company focused on mineral exploration in Canada and Australia, is pleased to announce a change of trading address with immediate effect.

The company's new address details are provided below:

Panther Metals PLC

Eastways Enterprise Centre,

7 Paynes Park,

Hitchin,

Hertfordshire,

SG5 1EH

United Kingdom

Main telephone: +44 (0)1462 429743

For further information please visit www.panthermetals.co.uk or contact the below.