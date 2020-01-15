Panther Metals PLC - Change of Trading Address
London, January 15
Change of Trading Address
Panther Metals PLC (LSE: PALM) the company focused on mineral exploration in Canada and Australia, is pleased to announce a change of trading address with immediate effect.
The company's new address details are provided below:
Panther Metals PLC
Eastways Enterprise Centre,
7 Paynes Park,
Hitchin,
Hertfordshire,
SG5 1EH
United Kingdom
Main telephone: +44 (0)1462 429743
For further information please visit www.panthermetals.co.uk or contact the below.
|Contact details:
|Darren Hazelwood
|Chief Executive Officer
|+44 (0)1462 429 743 /
+44 (0)7971 957 685
|Mitchell Smith
|Chief Operating Officer
|+1 (604) 209 6678 (Canada)
Joint Brokers
|Nick Emerson
|SI Capital Limited
|+44 (0)1438 416 500
|Guy Miller
Duncan Vasey
|Peterhouse Capital Limited
|+44 (0)20 7469 0930