Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEU LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jan-2020 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 259.9816 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 965460 CODE: DJEU LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEU LN Sequence No.: 40634 EQS News ID: 954047 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2020 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)