FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.7151 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43338394 CODE: LCWD LN ISIN: LU1781541179 ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWD LN Sequence No.: 40758

January 15, 2020 09:21 ET (14:21 GMT)