Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jan-2020 / 15:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 114.3679 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1101000 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 40770 EQS News ID: 954323 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2020 09:24 ET (14:24 GMT)