FUND: Lyxor FTSE All World Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 137.9115 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 103200 CODE: MVAW LN ISIN: LU1389266302

