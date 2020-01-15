The global polyols market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The automotive industry is one of the major end-users of polyurethane (PU) foams. They are used to manufacture various parts such as side skirts, wiper cowls, roll pans, and bumpers. PU foams are also used in headrests, seats, armrests, roof liners, dashboards, and instrument panels of cars. Since polyols are crucial in the production of PU foams, the increased use of PU foams in the automobile industry is expected to drive the growth of the global polyols market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the use of alternative blowing agents will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Polyols Market: Use of Alternative Blowing Agents

Growing concerns over the environment have led to phasing out of blowing agents such as HCFCs and HFCs. This has compelled end-users to look for substitutes to manufacture spray PU foams, leading to a strong demand for pentane, methyl formate, dimethoxymethane, and methylal as substitutes for HCs and HFCs. The increased use of such blowing agents is expected to positively impact the growth of the global polyol market during the forecast period.

"Innovation in polyurethane foams and the increasing demand for bio-based polyols will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Polyols Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global polyols marketbyapplication (flexible polyurethane foams, rigid polyurethane foams, and CASE), type (polyether polyols and polyester polyols), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market.

