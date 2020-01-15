Alliance, Grameen Creative Lab form partnership to address plastic waste in cities

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) today announced a partnership with the Grameen Creative Lab to support development of Zero Plastic Waste Cities to reduce plastic waste leaking into the environment.

Zero Plastic Waste Cities are being developed by the Grameen Creative Lab, an organization founded and led by Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Muhammad Yunus. This project will develop and implement social businesses - tackling one or more social problems in a financially self-sustaining way - to enable improved municipal waste management systems. Starting in 2020, projects will be launched in two separate cities in India and Vietnam.

"The Alliance to End Plastic Waste and the Grameen Creative Lab share the goal of helping to end plastic waste in the environment and creating new opportunities for individuals and communities while doing so," said Jacob Duer, President and CEO, Alliance to End Plastic Waste. "Our critical work together in India and Vietnam will enable meaningful, sustainable improvement in the protection of our environment and in the quality of life for all those who live, work and play in Zero Plastic Waste Cities."

"We need to build a circular economy in order to achieve zero plastic waste pollution. Entrepreneurship and social business will go a long way in achieving this goal. Grameen Creative Lab wants to create new opportunities for waste pickers and we are delighted to partner with the Alliance to End Plastic Waste for this initiative," said Prof. Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.

Harnessing the potential of the informal sector is important to increase waste collection and provide economic opportunity. The social businesses aim is to empower different players in the formal and informal waste value chain to increase conversion of collected waste into recycled material, supporting greater circularity and economic empowerment.

Grameen Creative Lab is identifying local partners for implementing the projects and conducting pilot assessments in the two countries. The two cities will be announced in early 2020 and Grameen Creative Lab will also explore approaches to scale these social businesses to additional cities in 2021. The projects are being carried out by the team of Yunus Environment Hub, Grameen Creative Lab's initiative to address environmental issues through social business creation.

About the Alliance to End Plastic Waste

Established in 2019, the Alliance to End Plastic Waste is a not-for-profit organization that includes companies that make, use, sell, process, collect and recycle plastics, including chemical and plastic manufacturers, consumer goods companies, retailers, converters, and waste management companies. The Alliance is the foremost CEO-driven international organization focused on bringing together industry, government, communities, and civil society in the fight to end plastic waste. The Alliance is working to promote programs and partnerships that focus on solutions in four core areas: infrastructure, innovation, education, and clean up. The Alliance membership represents global companies and organizations located throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Arabian Gulf. The Alliance is located in Singapore.

Member companies are: BASF, Berry Global, Braskem, Charter NEX Films, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Clariant, Covestro, Dow, EQUATE Petrochemical Company, ExxonMobil, Formosa Plastics Corporation USA, Gemini Corporation, Geocycle, Grupo Phoenix, Henkel, LyondellBasell, Milliken & Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Mitsui Chemicals, NOVA Chemicals, Novolex, OxyChem, PepsiCo, PolyOne, Pregis, Procter & Gamble, Reliance Industries, SABIC, Sasol, SCG Chemicals, Sealed Air Corporation, Shell, Sinopec, SKC co., ltd., Storopack, SUEZ, Sumitomo Chemical, TOMRA, Total, Veolia, Versalis (Eni), Westlake Chemical Corporation.

For more information, visit: www.endplasticwaste.org

About Grameen Creative Lab

Founded in 2009 by Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Prof. Muhammad Yunus together with his creative advisor Hans Reitz, The Grameen Creative Lab's mission is to spread the idea of social business, delivering on its vision to serve society's most pressing needs, and thus contributing to a world of three zeros: zero poverty, zero unemployment and zero net carbon emission. In particular, the "Yunus Environment Hub" aims at accelerating this vision by tackling environmental problems through social business. GCL is designed to accelerate a global social business movement and spread the Yunus spirit of social business through awareness creation, incubation and consulting. GCL organizes the Global Social Business Summit, the world's leading social business forum, offers social business incubation programs and consults other organizations to engage in social business.

For more information, visit: www.grameencreativelab.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077217/GCL.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808866/alliance_plastic_waste_logo_Logo.jpg

