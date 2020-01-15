Lionbridge, one of the world's largest localization providers, is pleased to announce ISO 17100 certification for its office in Madrid, Spain.

Regulated by the International Organization for Standardization, ISO 17100 is the top global certification for translation services. Certification recipients must meet stringent process and resource requirements designed to guarantee localization clients receive the highest-quality deliverables possible.

As a multinational corporation, Lionbridge International has long been certified on a global level. This certification, awarded by processing company Aenor, is specific to Madrid. "Whether the work is performed in Caleruega, Sao Paulo, Beijing, or our headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts USA, clients have always been able to trust Lionbridge for accurate, impactful translations," said Lionbridge Chief Executive Officer John Fennelly. "This special certification for our Madrid operations is an added bonus, ensuring Spanish clients of the excellent job done in-country by our local office."

About Lionbridge

Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For more than 20 years, we have helped companies connect with global customers and employees by delivering localization and training data services in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of one million passionate experts in 5000+ cities, who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers' customers. Based in Waltham, Mass., Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 26 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.

