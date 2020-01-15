HubHead Corp., has joined as a member of the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance. The alliance is taking an open and interoperable approach to better enable digital transformation in industry. The companies plan to work with future members to create what is known as an Open Industry 4.0 Framework based on existing standards such as IO-Link, OPC UA and RAMI. Founding members include Beckhoff, Endress+Hauser Group, Hilscher, ifm, KUKA, MULTIVAC and SAP SE. Other members include Voith, Fujitsu, and HubHead.

HubHead is a leader in Industry 4.0 by helping companies prepare their asset and maintenance master data for Industry 4.0. HubHead works with manufacturers to transform their internal engineering and design product data into Cloud Central compliant data to support maintenance and operations by their customers. Cloud Central data is easily consumed by Industry 4.0 compliant solutions.

Cloud Central standardized data for Industry 4.0 allows for accelerated business operations, easy equipment onboarding, and future-proofs and secures solutions and services.

"Our customers are excited by the promise of Cloud Central as a central repository for asset data to support their maintenance and operations. But the success of Cloud Central depends on getting a critical mass of manufacturers to participate. We see an important role for HubHead solutions and services in facilitating the adoption of Cloud Central by manufacturers," explains Greg Dee, President of HubHead.

HubHead can also help owner operators who are still using legacy maintenance and reliability applications that don't yet support Industry 4.0 and Cloud Central standards. HubHead's solutions and services facilitate the consumption of Cloud Central data by legacy applications allowing owner operators to get more from their existing investments.

About HubHead www.nrx.com/industry-4/

NRX AssetHub, powered by HubHead Corp., provides maintenance, reliability, and operations professionals at asset-intensive businesses with world-class software solutions for implementing Industry 4.0. NRX AssetHub helps our customers become top performers in their industries through implementing Industry 4.0 across all of their key systems including manufacturing, production, DCS, EAM, CMMS, reliability and other systems.

About Open Industry 4.0 Alliance www.openindustry4.com

At Open Industry 4.0 Alliance, we create customer value by promoting holistically developed, interoperable Industry 4.0 solutions and services. To achieve this, we follow a common framework both developed and powered by a group of industry leaders.

