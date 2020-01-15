Correction refers to Last trading day marked in bold. At the request of WeSC AB, WeSC AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from January 16, 2020. Security name: WeSC TO2 ---------------------------- Short name: WESC TO2 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013042363 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 188580 ---------------------------- Terms: Issue price 0,01 SEK per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in WeSC AB. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: March 9, 2020 - March 23, 2020 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: March 19, 2020 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on 08-505 000 50.