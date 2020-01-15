Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.: Blue Lagoon Invited To Ring Opening Bell To Commence Trading Day

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG; FSE:7BL; OTC PINK:BLAGF) is pleased to announce that earlier this morning, the Company and its President & CEO, Rana Vig, were chosen by the CSE to open the day's trading by ringing the traditional bell.

"I'm very proud to have been asked to ring the bell and open the markets this morning. This tradition of opening and closing the markets with the ringing of the bell dates back to the 1800s and an invitation to participate in this symbolic and prestigious ceremony is a privilege for any company and its CEO, commented Rana Vig, President & CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources.

"In a very short time, Blue Lagoon Resources has gone from being a newly listed junior mining exploration company to one that has acquired robust projects that it's keenly pursuing and advancing - making it one of the best performing stocks of 2019," he added.

