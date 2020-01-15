Prudential chooses IMG to boost travel assistance offerings and introduce new product

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group (IMG), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, has been chosen by The Prudential Insurance Company of America (Prudential) to provide increased travel assistance offerings and a new insurance product to Prudential agents and members.

Starting in 2020, Prudential's travel assistance services offerings will include emergency medical transport, medical assistance, travel assistance, and security assistance services provided by IMG.

"While Prudential Group Insurance has offered travel assistance services for many years, new features from IMG allow us to bring an even greater array of financial wellness solutions to the individuals we serve," said Jessica Gillespie, SVP and head of distribution at Prudential Group Insurance.

Key enhancements of Prudential's offerings will include identity theft assistance, an increased trip duration, increased political and natural disaster evacuation services, and telemedicine capabilities. One enriched feature is the traveler app, which will now alert travelers of nearby potential travel risks.

In addition to robust travel assistance services, Prudential will add a new insurance product to its portfolio designed to protect individuals who may experience an unexpected illness or injury while outside their home country.

"We continue to see a rise in international workplaces, and with that, employers increasingly rely on us to address the unique needs of their global workforce," said Joseph Ingream, VP and head of life product at Prudential Group Insurance. "Working with IMG allows us to offer an out-of-country medical plan for employees traveling abroad."

IMG has provided global benefits and assistance services to millions of customers since 1990. A leader in the travel insurance, travel medical insurance, and international private medical insurance industries, IMG boasts extensive experience coordinating and managing care through vast health networks as well as complex medical transports and assistance cases. This experience, along with their team of multilingual specialists around the world, has allowed them the global reach to expand their enterprise service offerings to companies like Prudential.

"Prudential's selection of IMG's service and product offerings is a testament to the market-leading capabilities IMG has been responsible for providing to its members and other enterprises for many years," said Steve Paraboschi, president of IMG. "Our cross-border resources combined with Prudential's extensive reach throughout the market make an excellent pairing that will allow us both to provide better products and services to those in need."

About Prudential Group Insurance

Prudential Group Insurance manufactures and distributes a full range of group life, long-term and short-term disability and corporate and trust-owned life insurance in the U.S. to institutional clients primarily for use within employee and membership benefit plans. The business also sells critical illness, accidental death and dismemberment, and other ancillary coverages. In addition, the business provides plan and administrative services in connection with its insurance coverages, and administrative services for employee paid and unpaid leave, including FMLA, ADA and PFL.

About Prudential Financial, Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2019, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

About International Medical Group (IMG)

International Medical Group (IMG), a Sirius Group company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. A leader in the global benefits and assistance services industry, IMG offers a full line of international medical insurance products, as well as travel insurance plans, medical management services, and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.