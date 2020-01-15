Fingrid Oyj: The sale of the Nord Pool shares has been completed

Fingrid Oyj

Stock Exchange Release 15 January 2020 at 18:55 EET

The sale of the Nord Pool shares has been completed

Fingrid Oyj informed on December 5, 2019 that is has together with the other owners of Nord Pool Holding AS entered into a binding agreement to sell 66% of the company's shares to Euronext.

The transaction has received necessary authority approvals and its other preconditions have been fulfilled. Thus, the sale has been completed on this date and it will have a small positive impact on Fingrid's result and cash flow in the first quarter.

Fingrid's indirect ownership of Nord Pool is now 6,4%, which is managed through a holding company jointly owned by the Transmission System Operators.

For more information:

Jan Montell, Senior Vice President, CFO

tel. +358 (0)30 395 5213