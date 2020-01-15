Sparta Capital Ltd.: Sparta Appoints Mr. Matthew Domanowski to Technical Advisory Board

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Sparta Capital Ltd. (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation", "Sparta Group" or "Sparta") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Matthew Domanowski to its Technical Advisory Board.

With vast experience in the field of custom application and data-base development, Mr. Domanowski and his team have successfully bridged various complex applications and software platforms utilizing commercially available and custom software solutions. This includes such recognizable platforms as SAP, AS400, Java and Cloud Computing, as well as a number of other more custom platforms such as Insteon, Arduino, Raspberry Pie, Flutter/Dart and BabelPart. Sparta expects to take full advantage of his strong technical and analytical skills and appreciates his attention to data integrity practices. Mr. Domanowksi has agreed to head up the development of a greenhouse gas ("GHG") tracking solution that will be used to monitor and calculate (in real time), the diversion and sequestering of GHG emissions related to Sparta solutions.

While the Sparta team knows that being able to quantify the results of each vertical is key, they are also excited about the opportunity to monetize the results as carbon trading markets continue to emerge around the globe.

According to Climate Policy Info Hub, a European web hub focused on climate study and policies, globally 39 national and 23 sub-national jurisdictions have implemented or are scheduled to implement carbon pricing instruments, including emissions trading systems.

"I am a parent of a 9-year-old daughter who has a lot of living ahead of her, so it's great to be associated with a team of professionals that are so passionate about doing the right thing for the environment," said Mr. Domanowski. "Furthermore, Sparta recognizes that it is the application of technology that will make a big difference and are willing to reward those who can offer their technical intellect to help make that difference" he went on to say.

Matthew Domanowski has a B.Sc. in Computer Science from Canisius College in Buffalo, New York; however his interest in all things technical goes back to his childhood. In fact, he was accepted into New York's Hilbert College's Summer Computer Programming Course at the tender age of 10.

"Through the application of cumulative algorithms for the various divisions, it's been estimated that we've already been able to divert or sequester more than 100,000 tonnes of GHG with much more to come. So, having someone with Matt's enthusiasm, talent, and experience is an important addition to the team," said Sparta President, John O'Bireck.

Mr. Domanowksi's appointment takes effect immediately.

About Sparta

Sparta Capital Ltd. is a company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses. Sparta is a publicly-traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SAY" Additional information is available on our website at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

