15.01.2020
Southridge Dental Wins the 2020 Consumer Choice Award in the Surrey Region for Cosmetic Dentist

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / At Southridge Dental, we are committed to treating our Surrey and White Rock dental patients with kindness, empathy and respect. Working together in the spirit of mutual respect, support and accountability, each member of our Surrey dental team takes full responsibility for his or her role in providing comprehensive dental care to our patients.

Whether you speak English, Punjabi, or Mandarin, our dental staff is equipped to provide you with the dental care you and your family needs.

We are honoured to be awarded the CCA Award for the 2nd year in a row. Our dedication to Complete Health, Excellent customer Service and impeccable Treatment delivered sets us apart from the rest of the competition.

Contact Information:

info@southridgedental.ca
www.southridgedental.ca
@southridgedental
southridge_dental
Address:

103-5680 152nd st
Surrey, British Columbia
V3S3K2

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



