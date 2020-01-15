Mission Critical Magazine Launches New Podcast Series

New episodes of The Thought Cloud available every month

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Mission Critical magazine recently launched a brand-new podcast series titled The Thought Cloud. Amy Al-Katib, editor-in-chief of Mission Critical, interviews experts from all segments of the market to discuss what's trending in the data center industry.

In Episode 1, Lindsay Gorrill, CEO of Kore Power, discusses the importance of energy storage and explores some of the different options available today.

Episode 2 features Justin Fier, director for cyber intelligence and analytics at Darktrace. In it, he talks about how AI is changing the entire security approach.

Dan Carnovale, Power Systems Experience Center manager for Eaton, provides listeners with some advice in Episode 3 regarding how they can get involved with the industry to promote workforce development.

Episode 4 focuses on turnkey data centers and how they are going to play a role in the future of edge computing, according to Tom Brown, president and CEO of Datagryd.

With new episodes every month, The Thought Cloud podcast will keep you informed and entertained anytime, anywhere. Listen to or download each episode - available at www.missioncriticalmagazine.com or on iTunes. Subscribe to get access to these engaging interviews as soon as they are available. (Please note, the subscribe link is an RSS feed. Google Chrome users will need an extension to read RSS feeds. Install an extension in Chrome or click on the Subscribe link in Firefox, and it will take you to the RSS feed.)

For more information, visit www.missioncriticalmagazine.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Mission Critical magazine

Mission Critical, a BNP Media publication, has been connecting data center and critical facility buyers and sellers for more than 12 years. The print and digital versions provide must-read editorial content that data center owners/managers/designers/engineers, IT managers, network systems integrators, cloud/IT specialists, and power and cooling professionals all require in this multibillion-dollar market.

CONTACT:

Amy Al-Katib

al-katiba@bnpmedia.com

248-244-6495

SOURCE: Mission Critical

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/570779/Mission-Critical-Magazine-Launches-New-Podcast-Series