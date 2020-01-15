Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858388 ISIN: US0605051046 Ticker-Symbol: NCB 
Tradegate
15.01.20
18:27 Uhr
31,050 Euro
-0,685
-2,16 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,025
31,065
18:35
31,020
31,070
18:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF AMERICA
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31,050-2,16 %