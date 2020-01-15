Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") informed its securities holders that it has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on January 15, 2020, announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, reporting fourth quarter net income of $7.0 billion, or $0.74 per diluted share, and net income for the year of $27.4 billion, or $2.75 per diluted share.

4Q19 Financial Highlights1

Net income of $7.0 billion, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $7.3 billion or $0.70

Revenue, net of interest expense, of $22.3 billion decreased 1% Net interest income (NII) declined 3%, driven by lower interest rates, partially offset by loan and deposit growth; noninterest income remained stable



Provision for credit losses increased $36 million, or 4%, to $941 million

Noninterest expense up modestly to $13.2 billion as investments in the franchise continue; efficiency ratio of 59%

Average loan and lease balances in business segments rose $54 billion, or 6%, to $936 billion Consumer loans up 7% Commercial loans up 6%



Average deposit balances rose $65 billion, or 5%, to $1.4 trillion

Returned $34 billion of capital to shareholders through common dividends and share repurchases during 2019

Book value per share increased 9% to $27.32

4Q19 Business Segment Highlights1,2

Consumer Banking

Net income of $3.1 billion

Loans up 7% to $311 billion

Deposits up 5% to $720 billion

Consumer investment assets up 29% to $240 billion; flows of $20 billion

Efficiency ratio remains low at 47%

29 million active mobile users, up 10%

Global Wealth and Investment Management

Net income rose of $1.0 billion

Pretax margin of 28%

Record total client balances exceed $3 trillion, up 16%

Loans up 7%; deposits up 3%

2019 net new households up 64% in Private Bank, 25% in Merrill Lunch vs. '18

Global Banking

Net income of $2.0 billion

Firmwide investment banking fees of $1.5 billion (excl. self-led) increased 9%

Loans increased 2% to $357 billion

Loans up 6% to $377 billion

Deposits up 5% to $379 billion

Global Markets

Sales and trading revenue of $2.8 billion, including net debit valuation adjustment (DVA) losses of $86 million

Excluding net DVA, sales and trading revenue increased 13% to $2.9 billion FICC increased 25% to $1.8 billion Equities decreased 4% to $1.0 billion



1 Financial Highlights and Business Segment Highlights compare to the year-ago quarter unless noted. Loan and deposit balances are shown on an average basis unless noted.

2 The Corporation reports the results of operations of its four business segments and All Other on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis.

