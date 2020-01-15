Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.01.2020

WKN: 4861 ISIN: FR0010766667 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
15.01.2020 | 18:12
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: 2020 financial reporting calendar

15 January 2020. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today publishes its financial reporting calendar for 2020.

Date
FY 2019 earnings13 January 2020
FY 2019 financial report31 January 2020
Q1 2020 revenues5 February 2020
H1 2020 revenues13 May 2020
H1 2020 earnings17 June 2020
H1 2020 financial report30 June 2020
Q3 2020 revenues22 July 2020
FY 2020 revenues12 November 2020

Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. In 2019, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €96.5 million, up 11%.

ACTUS finance & communication
Jérôme Fabreguettes-LeibNicolas Bouchez
Investor RelationsPress Relations
vente-unique@actus.frnbouchez@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 78+33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
