VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: 2020 financial reporting calendar

15 January 2020.
|Date
|FY 2019 earnings
|13 January 2020
|FY 2019 financial report
|31 January 2020
|Q1 2020 revenues
|5 February 2020
|H1 2020 revenues
|13 May 2020
|H1 2020 earnings
|17 June 2020
|H1 2020 financial report
|30 June 2020
|Q3 2020 revenues
|22 July 2020
|FY 2020 revenues
|12 November 2020
About Vente-unique.com
Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. In 2019, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €96.5 million, up 11%.
|ACTUS finance & communication
|Jérôme Fabreguettes-Leib
|Nicolas Bouchez
|Investor Relations
|Press Relations
|vente-unique@actus.fr
|nbouchez@actus.fr
|+33 (0)1 53 67 36 78
|+33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
