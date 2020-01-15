VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: 2020 financial reporting calendar

15 January 2020. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today publishes its financial reporting calendar for 2020.

Date FY 2019 earnings 13 January 2020 FY 2019 financial report 31 January 2020 Q1 2020 revenues 5 February 2020 H1 2020 revenues 13 May 2020 H1 2020 earnings 17 June 2020 H1 2020 financial report 30 June 2020 Q3 2020 revenues 22 July 2020 FY 2020 revenues 12 November 2020

Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. In 2019, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €96.5 million, up 11%.

ACTUS finance & communication Jérôme Fabreguettes-Leib Nicolas Bouchez Investor Relations Press Relations vente-unique@actus.fr nbouchez@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78 +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

