Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 812693 ISIN: CA8959451037 Ticker-Symbol: TWZ 
Frankfurt
15.01.20
16:45 Uhr
0,735 Euro
-0,020
-2,65 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,790
0,815
22:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRICAN WELL SERVICE
TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD0,735-2,65 %