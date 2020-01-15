Web Presence: Larry O'Bryan, CEO of TPC-KY Inc. Reflects on the Company's Expansion and Successes in 2019

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / With the new year underway, it's time for businesses around the world to reflect on their successes and evolution. TPC-KY Inc. in Louisville, KY, is proud to be heading into 2020 as one of the nation's most prominent label manufacturers. But it isn't just their production and profit that has increased over the past year. Lawrence J. O'Bryan, CEO, said the company saw record growth and expanded its workforce exponentially.

Lawrence "Larry" O'Bryan noted the company created multiple new positions last year, including project manager, and continued its trend of minority support with its diverse pool of new hires. Minorities account for 60% of the TPC-KY Inc. workforce, he said.

According to the National Center for Public Policy and Higher Education, the U.S. population and its workforce are becoming increasingly diverse. Between 1980 and 2020, the white working-age population has declined from 83% of the nation's total to 63% while the minority worker population has doubled.

Unfortunately, discriminatory hiring practices are still prevalent throughout the United States making it more difficult for some people to find work. By prioritizing minority hiring, Larry O'Bryan levels the playing field and gives people in the community a fair chance to support themselves and their families and progress in their career.

Larry O'Bryan has an extensive track record of social advocacy and community involvement.

The businessman regularly donates to Salvation Army for Hurricane Relief, VG Reed Needy Family Fund, Louisville Sports Commission, Hearts in Motion, Home of the Innocents and Blue Lick Optimist. He also founded and is the sole donor of a St. Xavier High School Endowment Fund, which provides scholarship opportunities for young men to attend the esteemed private Catholic school.

In addition to owning and helming one of the nation's biggest label manufacturing companies, Lawrence J. O'Bryan is the founder of Pro-Active Media and has had a successful career as a political media consultant. Among other achievements, Larry O'Bryan led the successful Democratic effort to defeat four-term Republican incumbent State Senator Elizabeth Tori representing Hardin and Jefferson Counties. In 2012, he also provided the winning media for Court of Appeals Judge Irv Maze and Circuit Judge Angela Bisig. The first political media consultant to produce and air political ads in high-definition, Larry O'Bryan remains at the forefront of campaign media technology.

