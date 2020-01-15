Regulatory News:

Etablissements Maurel Prom (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070) announces its financial communication calendar for 2020.

6 February 2020: 2019 Full Year Sales

Press release before the financial markets opening

1st April 2020: 2019 Full Year Results

Press release before the financial markets opening

23 April 2020: Q1 2020 Sales

Press release before the financial markets opening

11 June 2020: Annual General Meeting (2:30 pm)

23 July 2020: H1 2020 Sales

Press release before the financial markets opening

7 August 2020: 2019 First Half Results

Press release before the financial markets opening

22 October 2020: Nine-month Sales 2020

Press release before the financial markets opening

These dates are given for guidance and may be subject to change.

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as strategic, operational, financial risks and risks associated with political, social or environmental factors that may affect the Company's activity.

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris PEA-PME eligible

CAC Small, CAC Mid&Small, CAC All Tradable

Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP.PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005855/en/

Contacts:

Maurel Prom

Press, shareholder and investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr

NewCap

Financial communications and investor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

maureletprom@newcap.eu

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

maureletprom@newcap.eu