Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853155 ISIN: FR0000051070 Ticker-Symbol: ETX 
Frankfurt
15.01.20
08:07 Uhr
2,910 Euro
-0,020
-0,68 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAUREL & PROM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAUREL & PROM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,865
2,930
22:34
2,865
2,875
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAUREL & PROM
MAUREL & PROM SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAUREL & PROM SA2,910-0,68 %