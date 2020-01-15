Regulatory News:
Etablissements Maurel Prom (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070) announces its financial communication calendar for 2020.
- 6 February 2020: 2019 Full Year Sales
Press release before the financial markets opening
- 1st April 2020: 2019 Full Year Results
Press release before the financial markets opening
- 23 April 2020: Q1 2020 Sales
Press release before the financial markets opening
- 11 June 2020: Annual General Meeting (2:30 pm)
- 23 July 2020: H1 2020 Sales
Press release before the financial markets opening
- 7 August 2020: 2019 First Half Results
Press release before the financial markets opening
- 22 October 2020: Nine-month Sales 2020
Press release before the financial markets opening
This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as strategic, operational, financial risks and risks associated with political, social or environmental factors that may affect the Company's activity.
Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris PEA-PME eligible
CAC Small, CAC Mid&Small, CAC All Tradable
Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP.PA
