Lucara Enters into Collaboration with Louis Vuitton to Polish the Historic 1758 Carat Sewelô, Botswana's Largest Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a collaboration with Louis Vuitton ("LV"), the famous luxury House, and the HB Company ("HB"), a diamond manufacturer from Antwerp, to manufacture its historic, record setting, 1758 carat Sewelô diamond recovered from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana in April 2019 (see Lucara Press Releases April 25, 2019, and July 18, 2019).

Sewelô, which means "rare find" in Setswana, is the second, +1000 carat diamond recovered from Karowe in four years and the largest ever recovered in Botswana. The diamond has been characterized as near gem of variable quality, with recent analysis confirming that it also includes domains of higher-quality white gem. Lucara believes that the full potential of this special stone will only be revealed once polished. The purpose of this unprecedented collaboration between a miner, a cutting edge manufacturer and a large luxury brand will be the planning, cutting and polishing of a collection of diamonds from Sewelô . Lucara will receive an up front non-material payment for the Sewelô and retain a 50% interest in the individual polished diamonds that result.

Further, 5% of all of the retail sales proceeds generated from this historic collection will be invested directly back into Botswana on community-based initiatives undertaken by Lucara.

Eira Thomas CEO commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with Louis Vuitton, the famous luxury House, to transform the historic, 1,758 carat Sewelô, Botswana's largest diamond, into a collection of fine jewellery that will commemorate this extraordinary discovery and contribute direct benefits to our local communities of interest in Botswana."

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

