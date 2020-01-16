The therapeutic vaccines market size is expected to grow by USD 978 million during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to several factors such as the rising incidence and prevalence of diseases. In addition, the strong therapeutic vaccine pipeline will also drive the growth of the therapeutic vaccines market over the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Read the 123-page report with TOC on "Therapeutic Vaccines Market by Type (Cancer vaccines, Infectious diseases vaccines, Neurological diseases vaccines, Autoimmune diseases vaccines, and Other diseases vaccines), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

Therapeutic Vaccines Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Cancer vaccines

Infectious diseases vaccines

Neurological diseases vaccines

Autoimmune diseases vaccines

Other diseases vaccines

The cancer vaccines segment held the major market share in 2018. The cancer vaccines segment will continue to account for the highest therapeutic vaccine market share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer and the development of therapeutic vaccines to treat cancer.

Therapeutic vaccines Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

North America

Asia

Europe

ROW

The North American region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia, ROW respectively. The growth of the therapeutic vaccines market share in North America can be attributed to several factors such as the growing prevalence of various infectious, neurological, and autoimmune diseases, increase in R&D, and the development of novel therapies in the region.

Major Five Therapeutic Vaccines Companies:

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. operates through one reportable segment, which focuses on developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. The company's key offerings include AR101, which is an oral immunotherapy drug for treatment of patients with peanut allergy, currently under Phase III of clinical trials.

Immune Response BioPharma Inc.

Headquartered in the US, Immune Response BioPharma Inc. offers various therapeutic vaccines, such as RAVAX, NeuroVax, Zorcell, and RemuneX. RAVAX is a combination vaccine under Phase III clinical trials for treatment of patients with an HIV-1infections. NeuroVax is a therapeutic vaccine under Phase II of clinical trials for treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis. Zorcell is a therapeutic vaccine under Phase II of clinical trials for treatment of psoriasis. RemuneX is a combination vaccine under Phase III clinical trials for treatment of HIV-1 infections.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company offers VGX-3100, which is a therapeutic DNA vaccine under Phase III clinical trials for treatment of patients with cervical dysplasia.

Novartis AG

Novartis AG operates its business through three segments, which include Innovative medicines, Sandoz, and Alcon. The company offers CAD106, which is a therapeutic vaccine under Phase II/III clinical trials for treatment of patients with Alzheimer's disease.

Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.

Sanpower Group Co. Ltd. is headquartered in the China. The company offers PROVENGE, which is a cell-based cancer immunotherapy for prostate cancer.

