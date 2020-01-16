Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14X6J ISIN: US00900T1079 Ticker-Symbol: 5TA 
Tradegate
15.01.20
21:53 Uhr
31,800 Euro
+0,200
+0,63 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,400
32,000
15.01.
31,400
32,200
15.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS
AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS INC31,800+0,63 %