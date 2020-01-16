Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its CREFC Day 3 Recap. The last day of the CREFC conference began with a two-hour CRE CLO 101 course, as well as a concurrent panel that covered key developments in legislation and regulation. This was followed by two panels that were held in succession, covering the effects of a potential recession to the CRE markets and the current state of current CRE fundamentals. The three panels are summarized in the attached report.

To view the full recap, click here

Related Reports:

CREFC Day 1 Recap

CREFC Day 2 Recap

2020 CMBS Outlook: This Time Is Different?

CRE CLO Trend Watch: 2019 Issuance Up; Subordination Levels Down

CRE Securitization: Transitioning Away From LIBOR

CMBS Trend Watch: December 2019

CRE CLO Research Handbook

KCP WeWork Exposure Update A Deeper Dive

CONNECT

WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005909/en/

Contacts:

Analytical:

Sacheen Shah, Director

(646) 731-3363

sshah@kbra.com

Susannah Keagle, Senior Director

(646) 731-3357

skeagle@kbra.com

Business Development:

Michele Patterson

(646) 731-2397

mpatterson@kbra.com