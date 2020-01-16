

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were down 0.1 percent on month in December, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - in line with expectations and slowing from 0.2 percent in November.



On a yearly basis, producer prices were up 0.9 percent - again matching forecasts and up from 0.1 percent in the previous month.



Export prices were up 0.2 percent on month and down 4.1 percent on year, the central bank said, after adding 0.2 percent on month and falling 5.9 percent on year in the previous month.



Import prices gained 0.9 percent on month and dropped 6.8 percent on year after gaining 0.1 percent on month and tumbling 11.3 percent on year a month earlier.



