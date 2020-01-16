

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's house prices increased at a slower pace in December, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



House prices in the first-tier cities, namely Beijing, Shenzhen, Shanghai and Guangzhou grew 0.2 percent versus 0.6 percent in November.



Prices in tier-2 cities gained 0.3 percent and in tier-3 cities, newly built house prices advanced 0.6 percent, data showed.



Among 70 cities surveyed by NBS, house prices increased in 50 cities in December from last month. On a yearly basis, house prices advanced in 68 cities.



Kong Peng, chief statistician with the NBS said the real estate market remains generally stable.



