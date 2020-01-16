

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch jobless rate dropped in December after remaining steady in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group declined to seasonally- adjusted 3.2 percent in December from 3.5 percent in November.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 302,000 in December from 324,000 in November.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 years, fell to 6.7 percent in December from 7.3 percent in the previous month.



