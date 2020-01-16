An agency under the Department of Energy expects 17.4 GW (DC) of utility-scale solar power and 6.6 GW of small-scale solar to be installed in 2020. The 24 GW total is 60% higher than the record set in 2016.From pv magazine USA The Energy Information Administration (EIA), an agency under the U.S. Department of Energy, expects 13.4 GW (AC) of utility-scale solar power and 5.1 GW (AC) of small-scale PV to be installed in the United States in 2020 - a 95% increase over 2019. The 18.5 GW (AC) total, with a standard 1.3:1 DC to AC ratio, suggests that 24 GW (DC) of solar power will be installed in 2020. ...

