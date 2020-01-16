Anzeige
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2019

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2019

PR Newswire

London, January 15

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.8
2AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.3
3NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.2
4VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 3.1
5SanofiHealth CareFrance 3.0
6Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 2.9
7TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 2.9
8SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.8
9Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.8
10Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer DiscretionaryHong Kong 2.7
11Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.6
12BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.6
13Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.6
14INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.6
15Royal Dutch Shell AEnergyNetherlands 2.5
16Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.5
17TotalEnergyFrance 2.4
18OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.4
19East Japan RailwayIndustrialsJapan 2.4
20Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.3
21ENIEnergyItaly 2.3
22China MobileCommunication ServicesChina 2.2
23BPEnergyUnited Kingdom 2.2
24BayerHealth CareGermany 2.2
25Swire Pacific AReal EstateHong Kong 2.1
26PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.1
27Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 2.1
28CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.1
29ApacheEnergyUnited States 2.0
30Samsung SDIInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.0
31Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.0
32ComsysIndustrialsJapan 2.0
33BBVAFinancialsSpain 1.9
34Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 1.8
35Japan TobaccoConsumer StaplesJapan 1.7
36TelefonicaCommunication ServicesSpain 1.7
37CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.6
38NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 1.6
39RohmInformation TechnologyJapan 0.5
Total equity investments91.5
Cash and other net assets8.5
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2019% of Net Assets
Europe36.4
Japan19.0
Asia Pacific17.2
United Kingdom11.5
United States5.0
Other2.5
Cash and other net assets8.5
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2019 % of Net Assets
Health Care21.7
Financials18.8
Communication Services15.2
Energy11.5
Consumer Discretionary7.6
Industrials6.0
Consumer Staples4.7
Information Technology4.1
Real Estate2.1
Cash and other net assets8.5
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 December 2019, the net assets of the Company were £132,007,000.

16 January 2020

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

© 2020 PR Newswire