EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2019
London, January 15
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.8
|2
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|3.3
|3
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.2
|4
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
|3.1
|5
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|3.0
|6
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|2.9
|7
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|2.9
|8
|Sony
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|2.8
|9
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Communication Services
|Singapore
|2.8
|10
|Galaxy Entertainment
|Consumer Discretionary
|Hong Kong
|2.7
|11
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.6
|12
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.6
|13
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|Financials
|Japan
|2.6
|14
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.6
|15
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Energy
|Netherlands
|2.5
|16
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.5
|17
|Total
|Energy
|France
|2.4
|18
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.4
|19
|East Japan Railway
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.4
|20
|Astellas Pharma
|Health Care
|Japan
|2.3
|21
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|2.3
|22
|China Mobile
|Communication Services
|China
|2.2
|23
|BP
|Energy
|United Kingdom
|2.2
|24
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.2
|25
|Swire Pacific A
|Real Estate
|Hong Kong
|2.1
|26
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|2.1
|27
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.1
|28
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.1
|29
|Apache
|Energy
|United States
|2.0
|30
|Samsung SDI
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.0
|31
|Bangkok Bank **
|Financials
|Thailand
|2.0
|32
|Comsys
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.0
|33
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|1.9
|34
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|1.8
|35
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Staples
|Japan
|1.7
|36
|Telefonica
|Communication Services
|Spain
|1.7
|37
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.6
|38
|Nokia
|Information Technology
|Finland
|1.6
|39
|Rohm
|Information Technology
|Japan
|0.5
|Total equity investments
|91.5
|Cash and other net assets
|8.5
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 December 2019
|% of Net Assets
|Europe
|36.4
|Japan
|19.0
|Asia Pacific
|17.2
|United Kingdom
|11.5
|United States
|5.0
|Other
|2.5
|Cash and other net assets
|8.5
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 December 2019
|% of Net Assets
|Health Care
|21.7
|Financials
|18.8
|Communication Services
|15.2
|Energy
|11.5
|Consumer Discretionary
|7.6
|Industrials
|6.0
|Consumer Staples
|4.7
|Information Technology
|4.1
|Real Estate
|2.1
|Cash and other net assets
|8.5
|100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 31 December 2019, the net assets of the Company were £132,007,000.
16 January 2020
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF