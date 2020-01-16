EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2019

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.8 2 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.3 3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.2 4 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 3.1 5 Sanofi Health Care France 3.0 6 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 2.9 7 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.9 8 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.8 9 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.8 10 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 2.7 11 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.6 12 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.6 13 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.6 14 ING Financials Netherlands 2.6 15 Royal Dutch Shell A Energy Netherlands 2.5 16 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.5 17 Total Energy France 2.4 18 Orange Communication Services France 2.4 19 East Japan Railway Industrials Japan 2.4 20 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.3 21 ENI Energy Italy 2.3 22 China Mobile Communication Services China 2.2 23 BP Energy United Kingdom 2.2 24 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.2 25 Swire Pacific A Real Estate Hong Kong 2.1 26 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.1 27 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 2.1 28 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.1 29 Apache Energy United States 2.0 30 Samsung SDI Information Technology South Korea 2.0 31 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.0 32 Comsys Industrials Japan 2.0 33 BBVA Financials Spain 1.9 34 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 1.8 35 Japan Tobacco Consumer Staples Japan 1.7 36 Telefonica Communication Services Spain 1.7 37 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.6 38 Nokia Information Technology Finland 1.6 39 Rohm Information Technology Japan 0.5 Total equity investments 91.5 Cash and other net assets 8.5 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2019 % of Net Assets Europe 36.4 Japan 19.0 Asia Pacific 17.2 United Kingdom 11.5 United States 5.0 Other 2.5 Cash and other net assets 8.5 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2019 % of Net Assets Health Care 21.7 Financials 18.8 Communication Services 15.2 Energy 11.5 Consumer Discretionary 7.6 Industrials 6.0 Consumer Staples 4.7 Information Technology 4.1 Real Estate 2.1 Cash and other net assets 8.5 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 December 2019, the net assets of the Company were £132,007,000.

16 January 2020

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF