WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Directorate Change

John Wood Group PLC

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Director change

John Wood Group PLC ("Wood") announces the following board change.

Birgitte Brinch Madsen will join Wood as a Non-Executive Director on 1 March, 2020 and will also join the Board's Nomination Committee and the Safety, Assurance and Business Ethics Committee with effect from the same date.

Birgitte, who was appointed following an external recruitment process, is currently Non-Executive Director of the Danish contracting company, Arkil Holding A/S, a position she has held since April 2019. Arkil Holding A/S was listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen until its removal on 2 July 2019 following its acquisition. Birgitte is also Non-Executive Director at the Danish fund companies Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest and Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest Select, which currently have 57 sub-funds listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. She previously held executive positions as Chief Technical Officer with Maersk FPSO's, a Business Unit of international logistics company A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S, and as BU Director of the Energy and Industry business of the Danish international engineering consultancy COWI A/S. Birgitte holds a Masters in Economics and Finance from the University of Copenhagen.

There are no other details which require to be disclosed under the Listing Rules LR 9.6.13 and Birgitte does not have any interest in the shares of Wood.

Roy Franklin, Chair of Wood's Board, said "I am delighted to welcome Birgitte to the Board. She brings extensive, global experience of engineering and consulting projects in both the energy sector and the built environment. Furthermore, her knowledge and understanding of green energy technologies will add real value as Wood continues to strengthen its digital expertise."

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre, Company Secretary