

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final inflation data. Inflation is expected to match the flash estimate of 1.5 percent in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the pound and the franc, it eased against the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 1.1149 against the greenback, 122.60 against the yen, 0.8551 against the pound and 1.0757 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



