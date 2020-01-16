Invitation to Stora Enso's Q4 Press Conference and Webcast on 30 January 2020

HELSINKI, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2019 Financial Results on Thursday 30 January 2020 at approximately 08.30 Finnish time (07.30 CET). The following events will take place later that day:

1) Webcast and press conference in Helsinki at 12.00 EET

The webcast and press conference for media will take place at 12.00 EET (11.00 CET, 10.00 UK time, 05.00 EDT) at Stora Enso's Head Office, Kanavaranta 1, Helsinki. The event will be held in English and it will be hosted by President and CEO Annica Bresky, CFO Seppo Parvi, and EVP, Communications Ulrika Lilja. The webcast may be accessed at storaenso.videosync.fi/2019-q4-results

2) Webcast and conference call for analysts and investors at 15.00 EET

The webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will take place at 15.00 EET (14.00 CET, 13.00 UK time, 08.00 EST). It will be hosted by President and CEO Annica Bresky, CFO Seppo Parvi, and SVP, Head of Investor Relations Ulla Paajanen, and may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vwqpy9yv .

Those analysts and investors who wish to ask questions should join the conference call (details below). All participants can follow the presentation over the webcast.

The links to the webcasts will be also available on the Stora Enso website: storaenso.com/investors

Dial-in details for the analyst and investor conference call

Live event at 15.00 EET

UK +44(0)2071-928-000 Finland +358(0)9-4245-0806 Sweden +46(0)8-5069-2180 USA +1-631-510-7495 Confirmation Code: 8646169 Replay Dial-In #:

UK/International +44(0)3333-009-785 Access Code: 8646169

The conference call replay will be available until Thursday 6 February 2020. The webcast will be archived on storaenso.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2018 were EUR 10.5 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

For further information, please contact:

Hanne Karrinaho

Head of Financial Communications

tel. +358-40-766-9452

Investor enquiries:

Ulla PaajanenSVP

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358-40-763-8767

