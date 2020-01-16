Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 520000 ISIN: DE0005200000 Ticker-Symbol: BEI 
Xetra
15.01.20
17:35 Uhr
107,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BEIERSDORF AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEIERSDORF AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
105,75
105,85
09:04
105,85
105,90
09:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEIERSDORF
BEIERSDORF AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEIERSDORF AG107,000,00 %