AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: NAV Update and Dividend Declaration 16-Jan-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 16 January 2020 NAV Update and Dividend Declaration for the three months to 31 December 2019 AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) ("the Company"), which, as at 15 January 2020, directly owns a diversified portfolio of 35 regional UK commercial property assets, announces its unaudited Net Asset Value ("NAV") and interim dividend for the three month period ended 31 December 2019. Highlights · At 31 December 2019, the fair value independent valuation of the property portfolio was GBP195.80 million (30 September 2019: GBP196.05 million). On a like-for-like basis the valuation of the property portfolio decreased by GBP0.25 million (0.13%) over the quarter (30 September 2019: decrease of GBP0.51 million and 0.26%). · NAV of GBP147.38 million or 97.24 pence per share (30 September 2019: GBP147.55 million or 97.36 pence per share). · EPRA earnings per share ("EPRA EPS") for the quarter of 2.18 pence per share (30 September 2019: 2.13 pence per share). · EPRA occupancy 96.14%. The Manager's active asset management approach has led to 12 lettings being completed during the year to 31 December 2019 with annual headline income totalling GBP1.63m against an estimated rental value from independent valuers on these units of GBP1.49m. · The Company today announces an interim dividend of 2.00 pence per share for the three months ended 31 December 2019, in line with the targeted annual dividend of 8.00 pence per share. · NAV total return of 1.93% for the three months ended 31 December 2019 (three months ended 30 September 2019: 1.52%). · The Company remains conservatively geared with a gross loan to value ratio of 26.30% (30 September 2019: 25.50%). · Share price total return of 20.67% for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019. Alex Short, Portfolio Manager, AEW UK REIT, commented: "The result of the UK general election on 13th December delivered a significant majority to the UK government for the first time in a decade, removing some of the political uncertainty which has prevailed for some time and leading to improved sentiment across the market. This is encouraging for the sector as a whole and positive for the Company. The Company's portfolio is well-positioned as we move into 2020 and we are seeing many exciting opportunities. As manager, AEW UK Investment Management LLP is successfully executing the investment strategy, which has seen the Company's assets generate property level total returns of 6.69% over the 12 months to 30 September 2019 (being the most recent date for which benchmark data is available) from standing investments, an outperformance of 3.80% relative to the market (as measured by the MSCI/AREF UK PFI Balanced Funds Quarterly Index). Over the 12 months to 31 December 2019 the Company has generated total shareholder returns of 20.67% and, as noted above, has achieved a significant number of lettings ahead of estimated rental values. The REIT has consistently paid out dividends of 8 pence per share per annum, making it one of the highest dividend yields among UK listed REITs. It has paid total dividends of 32.8 pence per share since IPO, in addition to those announced below. Annualised total property returns since the Company's May 2015 IPO have been 10.89% up to 30 September 2019 on standing investments, an outperformance of 3.42% relative to the benchmark. We are actively working on an exciting pipeline of potential acquisitions with a particular focus on the industrial and office sectors, which we believe will be accretive to the strategy both in terms of income but also in terms of long term value retention and creation opportunities. To that end, the Company intends to raise additional capital under its existing Placing Programme in the near future. Through the December quarter valuation, the portfolio maintained value on the whole with a marginal decrease of 0.13%. Industrial and office performed well increasing by 1.01% and 2.03% respectively, however this was offset by a decrease in retail assets. Whilst the headwinds experienced by the retail sector are well publicised, the portfolio has a low vacancy rate (at 3.9%) amongst its assets and we have identified certain potential value creation opportunities which we are actively pursuing." The like-for-like valuation decrease for the quarter of GBP0.25 million (0.13%) is detailed as follows by sector: Sector Valuation 31 Valuation Valuation December 2019 movement for the movement for the quarter quarter GBP million GBP million % Industrial 94.88 0.95 1.01 Office 45.25 0.90 2.03 Other 29.67 (0.35) (1.17) Retail 26.00 (1.75) (6.31) Total 195.80 (0.25) (0.13) Strong valuation uplift for the quarter came from the Company's office asset in Solihull where the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government has agreed to take a new 15 year lease at an increased rental level with very limited capital cost to the REIT. This transaction is currently in solicitors' hands and is due to complete within the coming quarters, at which point we expect further valuation uplift. Net Asset Value The Company's unaudited NAV as at 31 December 2019 was GBP147.38 million, or 97.24 pence per share. This reflects a decrease of 0.12% compared with the NAV as at 30 September 2019. The Company's NAV total return, which includes the interim dividend for the period from 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019 of 2.00 pence per share, is 1.93% for the three-month period ended 31 December 2019. As at 31 December 2019, the Company owned investment properties with a fair value of GBP195.80 million. Pence per share GBP million NAV at 1 October 2019 97.36 147.55 Capital expenditure (0.07) (0.10) Valuation change in property (0.23) (0.35) portfolio Valuation change in derivatives (0.00) (0.00) Income earned for the period 2.95 4.47 Expenses and net finance costs for (0.77) (1.16) the period Interim dividend paid (2.00) (3.03) NAV at 31 December 2019 97.24 147.38 The NAV attributable to the ordinary shares has been calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards. It incorporates the independent portfolio valuation as at 31 December 2019 and income for the period, but does not include a provision for the interim dividend for the three month period to 31 December 2019. Dividend The Company today announces an interim dividend of 2.00 pence per share for the period from 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2019. The dividend payment will be made on 28 February 2020 to shareholders on the register as at 24 January 2020. The ex-dividend date will be 23 January 2020. The dividend of 2.00 pence per share will be designated 2.00 pence per share as an interim property income distribution ("PID"). The EPRA EPS for the three-month period to 31 December 2019 was 2.18 pence (30 September 2019: 2.13 pence). The Directors will declare dividends taking into account the level of the Company's net income and the Directors' view on the outlook for sustainable recurring earnings. As such, the level of dividends paid may increase or decrease from the current annual dividend of 8.00 pence per share. Based on current market conditions, the Company expects to pay an annualised dividend of 8.00 pence per share in respect of the financial period ending 31 March 2020. Investors should note that this target is for illustrative purposes only, based on current market conditions and is not intended to be, and should not be taken as, a profit forecast or estimate. Actual returns cannot be predicted and may differ materially from this illustrative figure. There can be no assurance that the target will be met or that any dividend or total return will be achieved. Financing Equity The Company's issued share capital consists of 151,558,251 Ordinary Shares and there was no movement during the quarter. The Company has a strong pipeline of opportunities which it is actively pursuing. Accordingly, the Company intends to raise additional capital under its existing Placing Programme in the near future. Further announcements of any potential equity fundraise will be made as and when appropriate. Debt During the quarter, the Company drew GBP1.50 million of its loan facility, to bring the total borrowings to GBP51.50 million and producing a gross loan to value of 26.30% and a net loan to value of 24.74%. The loan continues to attract interest at LIBOR + 1.4%. To mitigate the interest rate risk that arises as a result of entering into a variable rate linked loan, the Company has entered into interest rate caps on GBP36.51 million of the total value of the loan (GBP26.51 million at 2.5% cap rate and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)