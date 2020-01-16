The global upper respiratory tract infection (URTI) treatment market is expected to grow by USD 1.98 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for over-the-counter drugs. Furthermore, the emergence of biologics will positively impact the upper respiratory tract infection treatment market during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market Research Report by Type (Antibiotics, NSAIDs and nasal decongestants, and Others), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023

Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Antibiotics

NSAIDs and nasal decongestants

Others

Antibiotics along with NSAIDs and nasal decongestants are expected to grow faster than the overall market during 2019-2023. Antibiotics such as azithromycin, amoxicillin, doxycycline, clarithromycin, erythromycin, and VIBRAMYCIN are easily available to treat upper respiratory tract infections and their symptoms, which will drive market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, NSAIDs and nasal decongestants such as aspirin, xylometazoline, and oxymetazoline can improve symptoms caused by common cold such as headache and ear pain. Nasal decongestants also provide relief from symptoms of sinus, as they work by narrowing blood vessels to help reduce the inflammation and swelling that causes sinus congestion. Antibiotics and NSAIDs and decongestants are available in pharmacies without prescription, which has increased the practice of self-medication among individuals, thereby driving market growth.

Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America will be the largest geographical segment of the global upper respiratory tract infection treatment market in 2019-2023. The market in North America is led by the US and is driven by the increasing prevalence of upper respiratory tract infections. Moreover, the continuous development of new drugs in North America for the treatment of upper respiratory tract infections will also contribute to the market growth. For instance, Lyra Therapeutics tested LYR-210 for treating chronic rhinosinusitis. During the trial, the drug was observed to be safe and well-tolerated by patients with chronic rhinosinusitis. The patients also showed improvement in the sino-nasal outcome test (SNOT-22) after a single administration of LYR-210. Therefore, the development of new and approved drugs will contribute to the dominance of the region throughout the forecast period.

Major Five Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Companies:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc operates its business under various segments such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and consumer healthcare. The product offered by the company is Augmentin. It is a combination drug consisting of amoxicillin and clavulanate potassium for the treatment of bacterial infections.

Merck Co., Inc.

Merck Co., Inc. operates its business under four segments, which include pharmaceutical, animal health, healthcare services, and alliances. The company's key offerings include Gefapixant and Cosome Lcd (10/4 mg) Syrup.

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. has business operations under various segments, namely innovative health and essential health. Some of the products offered by the company are Corex and ZITHROMAX.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates its business under the biopharmaceuticals segment. The company's key offering includes Dupixent, which is designed to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The drug has completed its Phase III clinical trials.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. operates it businesses in North America, Europe, and international markets. The company's key offerings in the upper respiratory tract infection treatment market include Azithromycin which is an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections.

