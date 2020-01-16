

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson plc (PSO, PSON.L) recorded 2019 adjusted operating profit of approximately 590 million pounds at guidance exchange rates. Adjusted earnings per share will be in the range of 57.5 pence to 59.0 pence, reflecting one-off tax benefits and a lower finance charge.



For 2019, underlying revenue was flat. Underlying revenue in Core was up 5%, Growth up 4% offset by 3% decline in North America.



For fiscal 2020, the Group projects adjusted operating profit of between 500 million pounds to 580 million pounds including the 25% stake in Penguin Random House. Adjusted earnings per share is estimated in the range of 46.5 pence to 55.0 pence (excluding the impact of the share buyback).



Pearson plc also announced that Coram Williams, Group Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving the company later in the current year. Sally Johnson, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, will succeed Coram Williams as CFO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

