

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - British restaurant company Whitbread plc (WTB.L) reported Thursday that its third-quarter, total sales grew 1%, despite challenging market conditions in the UK.



In its trading update, the company noted that total UK sales increased 0.3 percent, while UK like-for-like sales declined 1.3 percent. The company's performance in the quarter reflects a good food & beverage performance and marginally declining total accommodation sales.



In the quarter, total accommodation sales edged up 0.3 percent, and food & beverage sales grew 2.2 percent.



Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to achieve full year expectations for fiscal 2020.



Further, for fiscal 2021, the company is taking a cautious approach to hotel demand, especially relating to business customer demand in the regions.



