Crisis Management Professionals Invited to DRIVER+ Advanced Crisis Management Conference in Brussels From February 19-20, 2020

- Crisis management practitioners, researchers, policymakers and solutions providers with an interest in innovation are invited to attend the international emergency management conference of the EU-funded DRIVER+ project at the BluePoint conference centre in Brussels on February 19-20, 2020

- Registration for the event is free of charge

- Catastrophic Australian bushfires and global climate change trends highlight the need for innovative crisis management solutions and close multinational cooperation - both aspects are at the core of the DRIVER+ project

Unlocking the innovation potential in European crisis management in the era of climate change

The DRIVER+ Advanced Crisis Management Conference is the culmination of several years of trials, workshops and technology development to accelerate innovation in crisis management throughout Europe. Specialist speakers from leading organisations such as the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, WeRobotics and Prepared International, as well as other research organisations and EU institutions, will present on topics such as project outcomes, climate change, innovation in crisis management and community-building.

The event will provide a unique overview of how crisis management organisations can use the project's outputs to select and evaluate solutions - i.e. software, equipment, methods and approaches - addressing identified crisis management gaps on a thorough, methodological basis.

In a series of keynotes, plenaries and specialist demonstrations, participants will learn about the work of the DRIVER+ project teams:

the design of a scientifically-based Trial Guidance Methodology (TGM) for conducting trials of crisis management solutions and the Test-bed Technical Infrastructure (TTI) that underpins it;

the execution of large-scale DRIVER+ Trials based on the TGM and TTI conducted in Poland , France , the Netherlands and Austria to assess crisis management solutions in realistic scenarios;

, , and to assess crisis management solutions in realistic scenarios; the development of an open, cooperative information-sharing network, the Crisis Management Innovation Network Europe (CMINE);

the creation of a Portfolio of Solutions - an online database of crisis management technologies;

the establishment of a network of Centres of Expertise to ensure the sustainability of project outputs.

Attendees will also have access at the conference to a solutions marketplace of technologies and tools tested at DRIVER+ Trials.

Agenda and registration: https://www.cmine.eu/events/22153

DRIVER+ Background information

DRIVER+ is an EU-funded project tasked with promoting and testing new, science-based improvements in crisis management to improve response to climate-change related threats such as wildfires and flooding, as well as other threats such as industrial accidents and terrorism.

This project has received funding from the European Union's 7th Framework Programme for Research, Technological Development and Demonstration under Grant Agreement (GA) N° #607798.

