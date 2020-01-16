Workspot Transforms Desktop as a Service with Patent-Pending Cloud Desktop Fabric

Groundbreaking SaaS Platform Drives Rapid Business Growth and Digitization for Customers

CAMPBELL, California, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspot, a leading SaaS provider of cloud-based desktops for enterprises, today introduced the Cloud Desktop Fabric. This cloud-native architectural foundation enables IT organizations to use multi-region public cloud infrastructure to deliver virtual desktops anywhere in the world with unmatched simplicity and performance.

Public cloud solutions such as Microsoft Azure provide the global infrastructure for cloud computing. Workspot on Microsoft Azure gives IT the ability to place Windows 10 virtual desktops in the cloud region closest to the end user, reducing latency and delivering a high-performance experience.

First generation Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions were largely hosted data centers comprised of legacy VDI products, which were designed for deployment in one data center. Limited by their underlying architectures, neither legacy VDI nor first generation DaaS takes full advantage of the scalability and agility the public cloud offers. Recognizing that most enterprises need multi-region scalability, Workspot designed the Cloud Desktop Fabric to create a globally distributed framework on Azure that lets IT provision and manage customizable cloud desktops at scale.

The Cloud Desktop Fabric unifies the four layers needed for provisioning cloud desktops that meet enterprise use cases. The bottom layer is the public cloud, which provides the services necessary to provision cloud desktops but can be complex to manage. The layer above is Workspot's innovative fabric, which overlays Azure and consolidates the myriad desktop services into a turnkey SaaS platform that makes it easy to deploy, manage and scale cloud desktops globally. Moving up the stack, the next layer addresses enterprise use cases - mapping the unique requirements of each use case to the type of cloud desktop best suited for each, such as persistent Windows 10 desktops for knowledge workers, GPU cloud workstations for CAD designers, or non-persistent cloud desktops for call center agents. The final layer represents the users. Regardless of where they are located, they still achieve exceptional performance because their cloud desktop is typically less than 50 milliseconds away. Workspot's Cloud Desktop Fabric gives IT managers the power to manage all these layers from a single pane of glass, a powerful and proven capability for simplifying IT processes.

Benefits of the Cloud Desktop Fabric

These new capabilities give organizations better business agility, as they can more quickly and flexibly scale their implementation to boost end user productivity and meet business needs.

Unparalleled End User Performance - Workspot makes it possible to place cloud desktops in the public cloud region closest to the user, so performance is exceptional - even for GPU power-users or remote software developers.

- Workspot makes it possible to place cloud desktops in the public cloud region closest to the user, so performance is exceptional - even for GPU power-users or remote software developers. Workflow Automation - Workspot can integrate with IT service catalogues such as ServiceNow to enable automated, self-service cloud desktop provisioning that can deliver the right desktop resource to a user in a matter of minutes, so they can be productive immediately.

- Workspot can integrate with IT service catalogues such as ServiceNow to enable automated, self-service cloud desktop provisioning that can deliver the right desktop resource to a user in a matter of minutes, so they can be productive immediately. Global Business Service Level Agreement (SLA) - Workspot takes responsibility for delivering a global 99.95% desktop SLA, alleviating this burden from IT teams and ensuring secure, highly-available desktop resources. Workspot's Network Operations Center incorporates deep instrumentation that captures rich data and quickly alerts IT to an issue, so it can be resolved quickly, and user downtime can be mitigated.

- Workspot takes responsibility for delivering a global 99.95% desktop SLA, alleviating this burden from IT teams and ensuring secure, highly-available desktop resources. Workspot's Network Operations Center incorporates deep instrumentation that captures rich data and quickly alerts IT to an issue, so it can be resolved quickly, and user downtime can be mitigated. Big Data Analytics - Workspot now enables IT admins to monitor real-time global user activity, obtain detailed analytics on system-wide performance, and pursue IT audit trails and eDiscovery.

Amitabh Sinha, CEO and founder, Workspot, said: "Workspot's Cloud Desktop Fabric architecture is nothing less than a revolutionary approach to virtual desktops. It's the foundation of our turnkey, cloud desktop SaaS platform, and uniquely delivers simplicity, robust security, unmatched performance, and global scalability to enterprises in a way that hasn't been possible previously. This innovation allows our customers to focus on their business rather than on micro-managing technology."

Andy Knauf, CIO of Mead & Hunt, said: "Workspot's approach to cloud desktops has allowed us to accommodate new business opportunities by quickly and easily scaling our cloud desktop resources on-demand, across multiple cloud regions. Our ability to hire the best talent anywhere in the world, while strengthening the security of our intellectual property is a unique and powerful differentiator for my firm that is delivering a competitive advantage."

About Workspot

Workspot is changing the way enterprises provision desktops. Workspot's cloud desktop solution is delivered as a turnkey, enterprise-ready service, exclusively on Microsoft Azure. The Workspot service places Windows 10 desktops and workstations at the edge of the cloud region nearest users for unparalleled performance. IT can expect fast-time-to-value and on-demand, global scalability. Business leaders can respond faster to changing market dynamics, pursue new opportunities globally and hire the best talent anywhere, while fulfilling cloud-first mandates that position their companies for accelerated growth. The service features flat-rate pricing, which includes the cost of Microsoft Azure compute, Go-Live Deployment Services and ongoing support. For more information on Workspot solutions please visit www.workspot.com.

PR contact:

Shyna Deepak

Nadel Phelan, Inc.

831-440-2408

Shyna.deepak@nadelphelan.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512194/Workspot_Logo.jpg