

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oil rig construction company Lamprell plc. (LAM.L) on Thursday said it expects 2019 revenue to be $276 million, at the bottom end of the previously announced guidance range.



Further, for fiscal 2020, revenues are expected to be in the range $350 million to $450 million.



In its pre-close trading update, the company said net cash has reduced to $41.5 million primarily as a result of the EA1 settlement slipping into 2020. Backlog currently stands at $466 million, compared to $441 million as of June 30, 2019. The bid pipeline remains in line with first half, at $6.2 billion.



Further, the company continues to review its operational footprint in order to achieve substantial cost reductions and improve efficiencies whilst maintaining its capacity to deliver major projects in both the renewables and oil and gas sectors.



Lamprell said major project flow in the oil and gas segment continues to be slow, but it is encouraged by the signs of progress in the region, which would lead to wider sector recovery.



Lamprell will announce its full year 2019 financial results on March 26.



