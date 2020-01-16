

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) said that it reached a preferred supplier deal with SSE Renewables to design, supply and install the HVAC onshore and offshore substations for the Seagreen wind farm project.



The wind farm will be located 27 kilometres off the coast of Angus and once constructed will be the largest in Scotland.



Petrofac noted that it has commenced early work on the project. Its full scope will include, on a lump-sum basis, the engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, offshore installation and commissioning of the offshore substation platform, including the topside, jacket and piles. The onshore substation EPC scope includes all civil work and major equipment.



