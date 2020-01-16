

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group Plc (KIE.L) issued an update on trading for the period from 15 November 2019 to 31 December 2019. The Group said trading for the period was in line with the Board's expectations.



The Group said it continues to be awarded new contracts across the markets in which it operates, including being appointed to all 20 lots of the four-year Procure Partnerships Framework in November 2019.



The Group expects to deliver a headcount reduction of approximately 1,200 by 30 June 2020 and annual cost savings of at least 60 million pounds in the financial year ending 30 June 2021. The Group is reviewing further cost optimisation opportunities.



