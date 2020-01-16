The global wound debridement market is expected to grow by USD 224.06 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of non-healing acute and chronic wounds. Furthermore, the focus on new dressings and use of plasma-mediated debridement for wound debridement will positively impact the market during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Read the 131-page report with TOC on "Wound Debridement Market Research Report by Product (Autolytic debridement devices, Surgical and sharp debridement devices, and Mechanical debridement devices), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

Wound Debridement Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Autolytic debridement devices

Surgical and sharp debridement devices

Mechanical debridement devices

The autolytic debridement devices segment will be the fastest-growing segment of the global wound debridement market during 2019-2023. This is because autolytic dressings are painless, require little or no technical skill, and cause minimal pain and discomfort to the patient. Hence, end-users are increasingly opting for these dressings in cases of noninfected wound debridement in long-term care settings. Autolytic dressings are also used as an adjunctive therapy to mechanical debridement in infected wounds to speed up healing and reduce further tissue damage, when the infection is under treatment. These factors will contribute to the high growth of autolytic debridement devices segment.

Wound Debridement Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America will account for the largest revenue share of the global wound debridement market. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the high demand for superior medical technologies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the increased adoption of technologically advanced wound debridement devices. Moreover, the presence of leading vendors and the increasing focus on wound care will further contribute to the dominance of this region throughout the forecast period.

Major Five Wound Debridement Companies:

ConvaTec Group PLC

ConvaTec Group PLC operates the businesses under various segments such as advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion devices. Some of the products offered by the company are AQUACEL EXTRA Hydrofiber dressing, AQUACEL Foam Pro, DuoDERM Signal Dressing, FoamLite ConvaTec Dressing, KALTOSTAT Calcium Sodium Alginate Dressing, and OPTIPORE Sponge.

Lohmann Rauscher GmbH Co. KG

Lohmann Rauscher GmbH Co. KG operates the business under ten segments, which include wound care; compression, support and retention; OR products; ear, nose and throat (ENT); NPWT; supports and orthoses; dermatology; hygiene and nursing; L&R OPTILINE; and others. The company's key offerings include Debrisoft Lolly and Debrisoft Pad.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc. has business operations under the products and solutions segments. Some of the products offered by the company are KIT, DEBRIDEMENT, MINOR; KIT, DEBRIDEMENT, STERILE; TRAY, DEBRIDEMENT, W/SAFETY-SCALPEL, LF; TheraHoney Honey Wound Dressing Sheet; and TheraHoney HD Honey Wound Dressings.

Misonix

Misonix operates the business under three segments, which include consumables, equipment, and license. The company's key offering includes SonicOne O.R which is the only ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system which combines aspiration with ultrasonic debridement.

Smith Nephew

Smith Nephew operates the business under the following segments: knee implants, hip implants, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, trauma and extremities, other surgical businesses, advanced wound care, advanced wound bioactives, and advanced wound devices. The company's key offerings in the wound debridement market include IODOFLEX Pads and VERSAJET II.

