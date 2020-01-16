Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12ULL ISIN: DE000A12ULL2 Ticker-Symbol: NMI 
Frankfurt
16.01.20
11:28 Uhr
5,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALADDIN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALADDIN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES SE 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALADDIN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES
ALADDIN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALADDIN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES SE5,0000,00 %