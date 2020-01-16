DGAP-Media / 2020-01-16 / 10:20 *Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE: Announces we have developed a prototype A.I powered data analysis platform for brain imaging.* _(BERLIN, Germany and LONDON, England) 16 January 2020 _Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE ("Aladdin"), a leading developer of next generation breakthroughs in age-related disease accelerated by the integration of leading science and A.I today announces we have developed a prototype A.I powered data analysis platform for brain imaging. Our technological breakthrough means the prototype can process brain imaging data with the assistance of deep learning models. The novel application that can solve a number of issues regarding Alzheimer's Disease (AD) data analysis and computer aided diagnosis (CAD) with multiple analytics solutions for early detection and patient management. Currently within the healthcare industry, there are a several issues with brain data analysis software that is being used within hospitals, issues such as: ? Limited functions requiring a significant amount of manual work and interventions. ? Inaccurate single modality analysis and limited support for different types of data. ? Limited connectivity and insecure databases. *Benefits for healthcare professionals and patients worldwide:* The following new features and attributes that the platform delivers, subject to CFDA and CE Mark approval, pave the way for a new generation of AD analytics tool that can significantly increase early stage diagnosis accuracy, workflow efficiency and lead to enhanced affordability. The key features include: ? Full and/or semi-automated analysis powered by recently developed A.I algorithms. ? Full support for multimodal imaging data including Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). ? Highlighting the areas of potential disease, such as hippocampus area segmentation for Alzheimer's Disease, and other age-related diseases based on our A.I diagnosis model. ? A cloud-based frontend and data privacy-preserved platform. Aladdin's ability to combine multimodal data with specifically integrated A.I driven blood analysis makes for a novel approach to early diagnostics. Moreover, most other A.I approaches, currently available within the industry, reflect the reliance on utilising brain images as a singular approach methodology. This is only adequate for basic diagnosis and does not approach the multiple complexities that involve the disease and its underlying pathways. Wade Menpes-Smith (Chairman) About Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE (and its wholly owned subsidiary Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Ltd.) is a leading developer of AI healthcare diagnostics and drug discovery applications that can accelerate both early stage disease diagnosis and the end-to-end drug discovery process. Aladdin targets aged related disease including a significant focus on Alzheimer's disease. Aladdin accomplishes this by collaborating with numerous partners within the global healthcare ecosystem to confidentially and securely gather targeted data including, genome, tabular, MRI, PET, cognition and other lifestyle data. These datasets are then analysed by our award-winning AI team and used to develop proprietary AI tools that can assist healthcare professionals to more accurately and efficiently diagnose aged related diseases. This new diagnostic process will save significant time and costs for healthcare professionals. Additionally, our AI drug discovery platform will be used to by pharmaceutical Companies to speed up drug development, clinical trials and predict outcomes more accurately. End of Media Release Issuer: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE Key word(s): Health 2020-01-16 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE Unter den Linden 10 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: 030 700140449 E-mail: info@aladdinid.com Internet: www.aladdinid.com ISIN: DE000A12ULL2 WKN: A12ULL Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf EQS News ID: 954825 End of News DGAP Media 954825 2020-01-16

