Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850857 ISIN: DK0010274414 Ticker-Symbol: DSN 
Frankfurt
16.01.20
08:05 Uhr
14,250 Euro
-0,120
-0,84 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,425
14,460
11:18
14,430
14,455
11:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DANSKE BANK
DANSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DANSKE BANK A/S14,250-0,84 %