B2Broker, a leading liquidity and technology provider of solutions to the forex and crypto industry, has become the first approved Forex and CFD Liquidity Provider in Belarus after securing the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus (NBRB) License, the company announced today. The Forex licence is issued under the name of Prime Brokerage Services Limited (B2Prime), part of B2Broker group of companies and allows the company to operate in Belarus in accordance with the country's local legislation.

B2Broker is a well-known player in the industry, continuing to gain growing recognition as one of the most in-demand technology and liquidity providers for forex and crypto brokers, crypto exchanges and other financial services entities. The company offers a range of services including Crypto/Forex/CFD liquidity, Crypto/Forex Broker turnkey solutions, crypto payment processing, MT4/5 white label solutions, Trader's Room, Investment Platform offering a vast 800 trading instruments across the entire spectrum of assets.

The National Bank of the Republic of Belarus is endowed with the status of the sole regulator in all aspects of the functioning of OTC Forex activities for all entities engaged in transactions with non-deliverable OTC financial instruments.

Having a BNRB license brings various benefits and ensures the reliability and transparency of all operations performed due to the strict supervision of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus for compliance. Established risk limits and financial standards ensure the stable and safe functioning of activities in the Forex market.

B2Prime is also becoming a member of the local Association of Financial Market Development (ARFIN).

CEO and Founder of B2Broker, Arthur Azizov, commented, "We are delighted to have secured regulatory approval from Belarus and to be the first liquidity provider worldwide to obtain this license. Our clients across the globe will be able to benefit from an enhanced level of protection, safe in the knowledge that they are dealing with a world-leading, multi-regulated technology and liquidity provider. Moreover we are glad to announce the official opening of our office in Belarus. We hope it will bring many new horizons to B2Broker's future."

The newly acquired NBRB license is the part of B2Broker's strategic plan to have a presence in all significant jurisdictions, focusing on the goal of becoming a global liquidity provider.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200116005052/en/

Contacts:

Rosemary Barnes

Head of PR Marketing

pr@b2broker.net